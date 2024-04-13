Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd Star In “We Still Don’t Trust You” Music Video

Future and Metro Boomin shared a music video for the title track to their new album, We Still Don’t Trust You. The track is one of three songs to feature The Weeknd, who also appears in the video. The new video shows all three singing in a white room as well as a club as the camera highlights them with extreme closeups and other effects.

Fans had plenty of praise for the video on YouTube. The current top comment reads: “The Weeknd is really Metro's secret weapon.” Another adds: “Future and Metro really out here saving hip hop. I don't think people understand how crazy it was for them to drop two albums, causing major controversy and beef...all while dropping a variety of multiple banger tracks in a span of MERE WEEKS.”

Future & Metro Boomin Perform At MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Elsewhere on the album, The Weeknd made headlines for dissing Drake. “They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks,” The Weeknd sings on “All to Myself,” likely referencing Baka Not Nice with his last bar. It isn’t the only apparent Drake diss on the album either. ASAP Rocky also seemed to call him out on the track, “Show of Hands.” He raps: “N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or something/ I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/ Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/ Funny how it just came and went.”

Future & Metro Boomin Team Up With The Weeknd

Check out the music video for “We Still Don’t Trust You” above. As of Saturday morning, Drake has yet to respond to the drama with music of his own. Be on the lookout for further updates on Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd on HotNewHipHop.

