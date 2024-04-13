Drake Issues Apparent Response To “We Still Don’t Trust You” Drama

There's been plenty of shade thrown Drake's way as of late, leaving fans and critics alike anxious to hear a response. For the most part, however, Drizzy has kept quiet. It all started when Future and Metro Boomin dropped their collaborative album We Don't Trust You last month, and teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for "Like That." Kendrick's verse quickly went viral, as he took various shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

Yesterday, Future and Metro dropped the second part of the project, We Still Don't Trust You. As expected, it also seems to feature several jabs at Drake, this time from The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky. In a bizarre turn of events, J. Cole also appears on the album, leading some listeners to accuse him of betraying his "First Person Shooter" collaborator.

Drake Pokes Fun At Drama

Of course, J. Cole had previously released a Kendrick diss track called "7 Minute Drill," which appeared on his surprise album Might Delete Later. He's since stayed true to his word, apologizing and deleting the song from all streaming services. The whole debacle has social media users more curious than ever to hear what Drake has to say, and he knows it. In fact, he recently hopped on his Instagram Story to poke fun at the ordeal, sharing a meme about his potential reaction.

While it remains unclear whether or not Drake plans to respond with a track of his own, he's made it clear that he's completely tuned in to all the chaos unfolding. What do you think of Drake's apparent response to the shade thrown his way lately? What about The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky seemingly hopping on the diss train with their features on We Still Don't Trust You? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

