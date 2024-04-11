Drake's Cryptic Post Has Fans Speculating He's Dropping A Kendrick Lamar Diss Tonight

Last month, Kendrick Lamar sparked the biggest story in rap music this year. He appeared on the song "Like That" from Future & Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. In his verse on the song, he took shots at two of the biggest other rappers around, Drake and J. Cole. Cole got back quickly with a mixtape he dropped last week, though he quickly went back on his words and apologized to Kendrick during his Dreamville Festival. But Drake doesn't appear to be backing down any time soon.

Earlier this week, Joe Budden sparked fan interest in a potential clapback from Drake. He claimed on his podcast that Drizzy had been in the studio and that he wasn't holding anything back. Budden claimed that the upcoming diss track was "nuclear" and was even impressing those with pretty high standards. Now after a new Instagram post Drake shared, fans think the diss track could be on the way soon. The post in question is a picture of Vybz on a t-shirt in a studio. Producer Boi1da also posted a picture of Vybz to his Instagram story leading fans to believe he produced the song. There hasn't been any official announcement yet but fan speculation is swirling. Check out the posts getting their attention below.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Fans Think Drake's Kendrick Lamar Diss Is On The Way

Drake got some pretty good news on the legal front earlier this week. Last month, he filed to be released from the Astroworld Festival lawsuit. He performed alongside Travis Scott during the festival and found himself listed as a defendant in the lawsuit that followed as a result. But as TMZ reports, the judge approved of his release from the lawsuit even after ruling that Travis Scott and Apple music remain on it.

Do you think Drake and Boi1da are teasing that a new diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar is dropping soon? Who do you think will ultimately come out on top when the dust settles on the beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]