Drake Shares Vybz Kartel Shirt In The Studio, Fans Think He's Teasing A Diss Track

Drake's latest post on Instagram has fans thinking he's at work on a diss track aimed, not just at Kendrick Lamar, but a whole heap of artists he feels have slighted him. After the Toronto rapper shared a cryptic picture of a Vybz Kartel shirt in the studio, his fans got to theorizing what he could mean.

"Just some context on the Drake studio picture," one user on Twitter wrote. "Vybz Kartel made a song called 'A Wah Do Dem' which was an Alliance diss. He basically went against the entire field. So what I’m getting from the Drake picture is that his response will be against the whole field."

Drake & Future Perform Together At Wireless Festival

Drake & Future Perform Together At Wireless Festival

As for Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar, it stems from the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That." “Yeah, get up with me, f–k sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps in a portion of his verse. “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf–k the Big 3, n—a, it’s just big me / ‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried, that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.” That track dropped almost two weeks ago and in turn, fans are itching for a response from Drake. Check out his latest post on Instagram below.

Fans Wonder If Drake Is Teasing A Diss

While he hasn't responded directly, it did appear that Drake addressed the diss with another post on Instagram. Captioning a picture of himself performing, he wrote: "I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

