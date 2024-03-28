Kendrick Lamar Supposedly Already Has A Drake Diss Track Locked And Loaded, Adin Ross Claims

Kendrick Lamar shocked fans on Friday when he came out with a verse on the Metro Boomin and Future album We Don't Trust You. His verse came on the song "Like That," and it turned out to be a diss leveled at Drake and J. Cole. However, it is clear that most of the shots were directed at Drake. Overall, it was a huge moment for hip-hop, and it is one that fans continue to talk about. At this point, fans are hoping for Drake to come through with a response track. Although he has yet to tease one, his supporters are remaining hopeful.

Since dropping his verse against Drake, Kendrick has stayed out of the limelight. He hasn't said a word about his verse and he hasn't even promoted the song. Overall, this is pretty well in line with the way Kendrick has operated over the years. After all, he mostly remained quiet during his five year hiatus between DAMN and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Having said that, it seems as though Lamar is, indeed, prepared for war. Interestingly enough, Adin Ross seems to have the inside scoop on Kendrick. In the clip below, he claims that Lamar has a diss track ready to go in case Drake ends up responding.

Is Kendrick Lamar Ready For War?

Ross was fed this information by some sort of insider. While he did not name his source, Ross has had ties to those in the hip-hop world for quite some time. Whether or not his information is correct, remains to be seen. After all, if Drake never responds, then we'll actually never know. Unless, of course, Kendrick releases the track regardless. In this scenario, all hell would break loose.

