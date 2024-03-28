Drake Gets Philosophical With His Enemies Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Fans want to hear a diss track, immediately.

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he has sold millions upon millions of records. Furthermore, he boasts numerous streaming records, which shows you he is an artist who is dominating the current landscape. However, Drizzy is currently being attacked by many of his former friends. Of course, we are talking about Future and Rick Ross. Not to mention, he got hit with a scathing diss from none other than Kendrick Lamar. The Metro Boomin and Future collab "Like That" is set to be the number one song and there is nothing Drake can do about it.

Since the release of the track, fans have been patiently waiting for some sort of response. Unfortunately, an official reaction has not been given. Although Drizzy has been quick to drop response tracks in the past, he seems to be taking his time here. In fact, there is a fear he won't release a diss track at all. This has left fans feeling disappointed, albeit hopeful that things may eventually change. On Thursday, Drake threw fans a bit of a bone as he got philosophical with those who are coming after him.

Drake Speaks

"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," Drake wrote. There were no direct targets in this message. However, one could deduce he is talking about everyone who has been coming for his neck. Unfortunately, this is not the response fans are hoping for right now. If it isn't a diss track, they don't want to hear it. Hopefully, the megastar gives us something soon, especially with New Music Friday around the corner.

Let us know what you think of this statement from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you want to hear a diss track from him? If he does release one, will Kendrick Lamar be able to come back with something better? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

