Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Ft. Kendrick Lamar Headed For No. 1 Debut

Future and Metro Boomin's new song, "Like That," featuring Kendrick Lamar is heading for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In turn, it would mark the biggest rap debut on the chart since summer 2020. The track is included on the duo's new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You.

Lamar made headlines with his verse on the track for dissing both J. Cole and Drake. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack," he raps.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake seemingly addressed the diss during a stop on his It's All A Blur - Big As The What? tour. “A lot of people asking me how I’m feelin’,” he said on stage. “I got my head up high, my back straight. I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go. And I know no matter what there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life.” Drake is performing on the tour alongside J. Cole. The two previously collaborated on their own song that topped the Hot 100 chart with “First Person Shooter," which Lamar references in his verse. Cole also contributed to Drake’s Scary Hours Edition of For All The Dogs track, “Evil Ways.”

Metro Boomin & Future To Top The Charts

Lamar isn't the only guest on We Don't Trust You to be catching attention. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Rick Ross also collaborated on the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin and Future on HotNewHipHop.

