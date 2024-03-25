Baka Not Nice Seemingly Addresses Drake's Enemies Following Kendrick Lamar Diss

Baka Not Nice called out Drake's enemies in a series of cryptic statements on his Instagram Story, on Sunday. The posts come after Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on the viral track, "Like That," from Metro Boomin and Future's new album, We Don't Trust You.

"You new [ninja emoji] kill me. Y'all talk like b*tches. I'll see any of you [ninja emoji] dolo. No phones, juss tump box & kick. Come to the back [ninja emoji]," he began in one post. In more, he added: "Play if you want. You know me. I'll clap it. Ain't nothing bigger than the O. Nothing. #OVOSound."

Drake & J. Cole Perform At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

As for Kendrick Lamar's diss, he rapped: "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches. Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack." His verse also targeted J. Cole. Cole is currently performing with Drake on the It's All a Blur - Big As The What? tour. During the tour's latest stop, Drake seemingly addressed the situation. “I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**ga that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth," he said.

Baka Not Nice Speaks Out

The track's inclusion on Metro Boomin and Future's album has led to speculation that the two of them also have beef with Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef on HotNewHipHop.

