Drake Faces Heckling From Fans Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake is already dealing with repercussions amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar after his former collaborator dissed him on the song, "Like That." While he was departing a hotel, fans accosted the Toronto rapper, with one bringing up Lamar's verse on the diss track. "Yo Drake, Kendrick is better, bro," one fan says in a clip circulating on social media. "Yo Drake, Kendrick is better, bro! Kendrick's better!" Drake ignores the fan and continues signing autographs before getting in his car.

"Like That" appears on the tracklist to Metro Boomin and Future's new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. In addition to dissing Drake, Lamar also takes aim at J. Cole. In doing so, he references fans lumping all three of them into a group as the best artists in hip-hop.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

"Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Lamar raps, referencing Cole and Drake's "First Person Shooter" collaboration. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mel if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that." Check out the clip of a fan trolling Drake below.

Drake gets heckled outside by a fan who yells Kendrick Lamar is better. "Yo, Drake, Kendrick's better, bro." pic.twitter.com/KOD94lebvV — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 24, 2024 </blockquote>

Despite the feud, Lamar has worked with both Drake and Cole on multiple occasions over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

