Kendrick Lamar Joins Future & Metro Boomin On Fiery New Cut "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the rap game, and getting a feature from him can be pretty rare these days. Overall, he has been a bit reclusive as he only pops out on his Finsta from time to time. However, Metro Boomin and Future have a ton of influence, and they were able to convince him to join them on We Don't Trust You. The new album dropped last night and fans are loving the project so far. That said, all eyes are currently on the Kendrick collab "Like That" and for good reason.

This song begins with some nice melodic production that sounds hard in your headphones. It is the perfect beat for Future, who glides over the track at the beginning and end. In the middle, we find Kendrick who spits venomous bars about his peers. On numerous occasions, he makes reference to Drake and even J. Cole, although he doesn't say them by name. Either way, it is clear that he wants sole ownership of "best rapper alive" and does not care about the "Big Three" claims.

Future x Kendrick Lamar x Metro Boomin

"Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me," Kendrick says on the song. Since J. Cole and Drake have been on tour, some have been saying that Kendrick is no longer better than those two. Instead, there are now debates about Cole being a better lyricist. There are even fans who think Drake would wash Kendrick in a diss track competition. Well, it seems like we are about to find out now that Lamar has broken the internet with his new verse.

Quotable Lyrics:

Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me

N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that

And your best work is a light pack

N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'

N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried

That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary

