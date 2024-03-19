Kendrick Lamar Shares Bizarre Message On His Finsta

The most recent post on the rapper's secret Instagram has fans confused.

BYLavender Alexandria
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance

Kendrick Lamar isn't exactly active on social media. The rapper pretty rarely takes to any of his public facing accounts and when he does it's normally pretty scant. That's why fans were so surprised to stumble upon his Finsta last year. Typically he just shares some photos and videos to the account, simply letting fans know what he's up to, But in a recent series of photos he shared of a new car, he provided quite the robust caption.

"aye life get real tricky. no matter where you at with it. i never pick and choose what stories to relate to. all of them is relative. like my momma say tho. different strokes for different folks. a good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. but in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx. make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work. that TL2 code. 1 of 547. yea i finally changed. its over with. dhz. my big cousin pat dogg smiling down. anybody wanna line it up. i’ll pull heem off the floor and flip yo sh*t," Lamar's caption reads. Fans took to the comments right away to express how little sense the entire post makes.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children

Kendrick Lamar's Newest Finsta Post

The comment section is full of fans expressing their confusion. "kendrick i love u but wtf u be talking bout 😭😭" one of the top comments on the post reads. "not reading allat but i hope u doing well bruh 🔥🔥🔥" another comment jokes. As with many of Kendrick's Finsta posts some other musicians showed up in the comments. "They paperwork don’t add up Damuligan" a comment from Vince Staples reads.

Kendrick Lamar's most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers dropped back in 2022. It spawned his tracks like "N95" and "Die Hard." What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's newest Finsta post? Does his caption make any sense to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "XXX": A Sonic Manifesto Of Modern Turmoil

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar Clowned By Fans For New Selfie, Some Say He Has "0 Aura"
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Gets In Workout At A Public Park In IG Video
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar's Unreleased "Tranquilizer" Used To Soundtrack Fashion Show