Vince Staples is an emerging emcee from Long Beach, California, part of the Cutthroat Boys alongside Aston Matthews and Joey Fatts and a frequent Odd Future collaborator. Throughout his young career, he's released three mixtapes, having collaborated with Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt, Casey Veggies, Mike G, Jhene Aiko, Michael Uzowuru, Childish Major, No ID, Evidence, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, Da$H, Hardo, Claton Samus, Domo Genesis, Cashius Green, The Jet Age Of Tomorrow and more. Most recently, there've been talks of an upcoming collaboration with Common, and he inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings as well. He's currently... working on a new mixtape titled Shyne Coldchain Vol. 2 (the sequel to his debut mixtape), which is scheduled to drop in early 2014. Stay tuned.