Vince Staples' New Album "Dark Times" Is Sobering And Soulful

Vince Staples doesn't leave things to chance. He's a big picture emcee, and as such, every one of his albums have had a unique conceptual or musical framework. Summertime '06 was a bleak nostalgia trip, while Big Fish Theory was an attempt to predict hip-hop's sonic future. Staples strips away the window dressing on his latest release, however. The aptly-titled Dark Times is his most stripped-down release yet, and still, the rapper manages to squeeze thematic resonance out of each single track. It's not an easy listen, but it's undeniably powerful one.

The sobering, soulful framework of Dark Times is immediately established with the song "Black&Blue." The grimness of the lyrics fuse with a gorgeous Sacred Souls sample to create something akin to a West Coast riff on Wu-Tang. Think "Tearz" with more bounce. Vince Staples sounds weary as ever on cuts like "Government Cheese" and "Shame on the Devil." The latter is especially wistful thanks to the uncredited backing vocals. The rapper's previous album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, was a similarly moody affair, but it had G-funk flourishes to keep the listener bobbing their head. There's no such entry point on Dark Times.

Vince Staples Puts The Focus On His Songwriting

Staples wants all ears to be on his songwriting. "Justin" is a showcase for the rapper's storytelling skills, while "Nothing Matters" pushes the bleakness to previously untapped levels. Dark Times is going to put off casual Staples fans (ones who are expecting something closer to his Netflix show), but it never veers too far in terms of self-indulgence. It's well thought out and economical.

There are even a couple hidden grooves like "Radio" and "Little Homies." The former sounds like it was pulled right out of Staples' self-titled album from 2021. Vince Staples is probably the closest in spirit to Dark Times: both will require patience to fully appreciate.

Close Your Eyes and Swing Black&Blue Government Cheese Children's Song Shame on the Devil Etouffee Liars Justin "Radio" Nothing Matters Little Homies Freeman Why Won't the Sun Come Out?

