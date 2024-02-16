Vince Staples Has A Unique Plan To "Fix" The NBA

Vince Staples has unveiled his plan to "fix" the NBA. Staples' plan involves dissolving conferences and the G-League, as well as relocating franchises away from places "nobody wants to go." However, Staples also had more unorthodox ideas. “You got to start an active beef with [LeBron James] because he be doing a lot. And then Adam Silver got to come on and be like, ‘Ay bro, stop that sh-t, LeBron.’ If he just said that in an interview, like he just held a press conference and said, ‘LeBron, stop that sh-t or we coming for you.' Add some wrestling to it Yeah man, sit down with Bron and say: ‘Bron, I need a favor, bro, I just need you to like throw a chair, bro. I’m sorry but throw that chair across the court after ya’ll lose, bro, and then just take the jersey off," Staples told Podcast P.

Furthermore, clarification from Staples appeared to imply that he wanted the beef/wrestling aspect to specifically be between Silver and LeBron. “Adam Silver going to be like, ‘ESPN breaking news.’ He going to be on there with Stephen A. Smith early in the morning, like, ‘Hey Bron, you do that shit again, bro, it’s me and you,'" he added.

Read More: Vince Staples Announces Free LA Screening Of His New Netflix Show

The Vince Staples Show A Hit With Fans, Gets Favorable Atlanta Comparisons

Meanwhile, The Vince Staples Show is now streaming on Netflix. The semi-autobiographical show follows the trials and tribulations of the 30-year-old actor and rapper. “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s… not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does," read Netflix's synopsis for the show.

Furthermore, the show has already proven a hit with fans. While many viewers are still early in the season, they are already taking to social media to express their approval. One fan even went as far as to say that the show needed more episodes. Furthermore, another common thread amongst viewers was a favorable comparison to Atlanta, Donald Glover's hit series that is some of the best television of the last decade.

Read More: Vince Staples Reacts To Nas' Classic "I Gave You Power" For The First Time Ever

[via]