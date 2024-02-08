Vince Staples Announces Free LA Screening Of His New Netflix Show

Last month, Vince Staples announced and subsequently shared the first trailer for his new Netflix series. The show is fittingly called The Vince Staples Show and Vince himself stars in it. The project began as some promotional material for his music following his FM! project and lived online in the wake of its release. But there seems to be more untapped interest in Vince's blend of dry humor and tackling very serious subject matter. He's already flexed his acting skills with a role in the sitcom Abbot Elementary, which has fans hyped to see how he performs in his own show.

There's only one problem though, watching the show is going to require a Netflix subscription. Many online in the comments of his posts about the show expressed desire for an alternative way to see the show. Now Vince has answered, albeit for only a select few. "The streets saying they don’t have @Netflix accounts but don’t you fret. We doing a FREE screening for the trenches of Los Angeles !!! Follow the link to link and build. AND WE GOT POPCORN" he tweeted. The post came attached to a link where fans can sign up for a waitlist to get tickets to the screening, which takes place next week. Check out the post below.

Read More: The Alchemist Announces New Song With Vince Staples

Vince Staples Hosting Free Screening

Vince's last album RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART dropped back in 2022. Though he hasn't released any new material of his own since then that doesn't mean he's been quiet. Last year, he teamed up with The Alchemist for the newest edition of his special Craft Singles series. The physical-only song was sold exclusively on vinyl via The Alchemist's story.

It wasn't the only time Vince teamed up with The Alchemist last year either. He also lent two guest verses to the producer's collaborative album with Earl Sweatshirt Voir Dire. What do you think of Vince hosting a free screening of his new show for those that don't have Netflix? Do you plan on watching The Vince Staples Show when it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

[Via]