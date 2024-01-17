Vince Staples Shares First Trailer & Release Date For His Netflix Show

Vince Staples shared the first trailer for his highly-anticipated Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, online Wednesday. The five-episode series will premiere on the streaming platform on February 15. The brief teaser gives fans an idea of the comedic tone of the show and features a cameo from Rick Ross.

Staples co-created the show with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. In addition to Staples, it stars Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth. Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock will all be making recurring appearances as well. Kenya Barris, Corey Smyth, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, and William Stefan Smith serve as executive producers.

Vince Staples Performs At AfroPunk Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Vince Staples performs at 2023 AfroPunk Brooklyn at Greenpoint Terminal on August 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The rapper first announced The Vince Staples Show back in 2022. In a statement provided to Variety at the time, he said: “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show. This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, added: “It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility—and sense of humor—will translate into a unique comedy series.” Check out the trailer for the series below.

Vince Staples Stars In Trailer For New Netflix Show

Outside of his Netflix show, Staples also recently teased having plans to release new music in 2024. Sharing a text message from a friend asking if he's hungry while at the studio, Staples announced the plan in the caption of an Instagram post. He hasn't dropped an album since Ramona Park Broke My Heart in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on the new show on HotNewHipHop.

