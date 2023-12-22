Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Playboi Carti has a new album coming out and it is by far the most anticipated project in hip-hop right now. Overall, fans just want to hear it. They know that it is going to be good, especially since all three singles so far have been great. Ultimately, Carti is changing up his sound, and the supporters are messing with it. Moreover, even the Carti skeptics can't help but agree that his new vision is pretty damn good. Hopefully, the album is going to live up to those lofty expectations.

Throughout this rollout, a few artists have actually reached out to Carti. One of them was Drake, whom Carti was talking to just the other day. Most recently, however, he got a DM from none other than Vince Staples. Staples reached out to Carti directly and praised him for the new songs. The Whole Lotta Red artist took to his IG story and posted the DMs, saying "LOVE U CRIP." In the message, Staples said: “Never forget what I told you way back when you the one outta the youth just keep being yourself. They'll catch up.”

Playboi Carti x Vince Staples

A collaboration between these two artists on Carti's new album is highly unlikely. While they may respect each other's work, they are in very different lanes. However, the fact remains that Carti is leaving a lot of people impressed with his new work. If he can keep this momentum going, then there is no doubt the new album could be a very early 2024 album of the year contender. If you were to ask his fans, they would say he already deserves that award, and then some.

Let us know what you think of the two new Carti songs, in the comments section below. Are they what you were hoping for from him? Or did you want something else from the artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

