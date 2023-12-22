Playboi Carti Lollipop From "2024" Video Hits Auction Block

It is well-known at this point that Playboi Carti fans are built different. Overall, they will do pretty much anything to hear what the artist has in store. In fact, it seems like a new album is, in fact, on the horizon. Although we do not have a release date, there are three new singles that have been released in the last two weeks. This actually rare for Carti, who never drops singles. However, he is blessing his fans, and they are taking notice. Some believe this is the best work of his entire career.

Having said all of that, fans are being extremely weird as it pertains to the props from his recent music videos. For instance, we recently reported on how some grass from the "2024" video ended up hitting eBay. Now, however, a more unique item has ultimately hit the internet. Below, you can see that someone is trying to sell the lollipop that Carti had in his mouth in the "2024" video. There is no verification that this is the one, and we wonder how the fan even got it.

Read More: Offset Hints At Why Playboi Carti's Not On "Set It Off"

Playboi Carti Fans Are Different

"After seeing how eager fans are for a piece of Playboi Carti, me and my team decided to head to the location of the video '2024' by Playboi Carti," a description online showcases. "Shot at the Valero Gas station off 3500 Ashford Dunwoody in Brookhaven, Georgia. After spending 6 hours from 5:00am to 12:00pm hunting for any Playboi Carti’s belonging. My best friend Jeff found the famous Blue raspberry blow pop!! After shooting the video, it appears Carti decided to throw his lollipop near these bushes a few feet away."

So far, it seems like some real bids are actually coming in. If anything, it shows us that this generation is doomed. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation