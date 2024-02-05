Playboi Carti Finesses Adin Ross For $2 Million After Appearing On Stream For A Measley 10 Minutes, Ross Calls Him "Corny & Cringe"

Playboi Carti is an artist who has become increasingly mysterious over the course of his career. Ever since the rollout for Whole Lotta Red, Carti has become an elusive character. Now, he is readying a new album called I Am Music, and fans are very excited. However, there is no release date in sight. Overall, he has dropped five singles and no one knows if any of these will make the album. Well, we were supposed to get some answers from Carti last night as he showed up for Adin Ross' impromptu stream in L.A.

Carti was in Los Angeles to perform with Travis Scott at the Grammys. As a result, Ross had to jet all the way across the country from Miami to California. Moreover, it was revealed that Adin paid Carti $2 million to appear on the stream. However, it turned out be another disaster for the streaming giant. Carti was extremely late and almost didn't appear on camera. Eventually, he came out and was masked up. Additionally, he only stayed for 10 to 15 minutes and barely said anything. All we got was that this is apparently his best album and that it is "insane."

Playboi Carti Arrives Then Dips

As soon as Carti left the stream, Ross looked despondent. After almost getting finessed by 21 Savage a few days ago, things were looking down for the streamer, yet again. However, this time around, Ross stood his ground and had some choice words for Carti. He said that the rapper's persona was "corny" and "cringe." Furthermore, he said that Carti would have restricted access to a jet he promised him, which is kind of funny when you think about it. Regardless, this is a massive loss for Ross, who paid 7 figures for 15 minutes.

Adin Ross Left Upset

Carti remains elusive, and no one is going to change that. Whether or not a new album ever gets released, still remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

