live streaming
- Pop CultureHow Adin Ross & Kai Cenat Are Making Hip-Hop Streams A Hot DebateThe new guard of rap journalism is catching heat and building their platforms exponentially these days. What will the future hold, and what does that mean for the visibility, culture, and knowledge of hip-hop?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDJ Akademiks Goes Off On Playboi Carti For Wearing A "Onesie," Theorizes How Iggy Azalea Would FeelAk had a roast session for the Opium founder.By Alexander Cole
- ViralPlayboi Carti & Adin Ross Chop It Up On FaceTime After Streaming Fiasco And Fans Are Having None Of ItAdin Ross may have just won the war.By Alexander Cole
- ViralKai Cenat Mocks Playboi Carti After Disastrous Adin Ross StreamKai couldn't help but have some fun.By Alexander Cole
- Viral21 Savage Wants Money From Adin Ross After Streamer Gave Playboi Carti $1 Million For Six-Minute Appearance21 feels a bit robbed.By Alexander Cole
- ViralPlayboi Carti Finesses Adin Ross For $2 Million After Appearing On Stream For A Measley 10 Minutes, Ross Calls Him "Corny & Cringe"It's been a rough couple of days for Adin Ross.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHow To Watch The 2024 Grammy AwardsHere's everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards. By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureKai Cenat & 21 Savage Stream: Celina Powell Posts BTS Video As Men Entertain Viewers"Latto is this yo man!?" one person inquired, though it's unclear whether Powell was on set as a guest of 21 or Kai.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Surprises Kai Cenat With Lavish Birthday Gifts: A Richard Mille Watch And TrackhawkAdin just might be friend of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- SportsLeBron James Wants To Start StreamingLeBron wants to stream his "Madden" matchups.By Ben Mock
- ViralAdin Ross Claims He Made Chrisean Rock's CareerAdin Ross wants some credit for Chrisean's success.By Alexander Cole
- TechDrake Kick Stream: Canadian Wants $1B Contract With Platform, Reacts To $0.20 Tip From Viewer"That'll go to a good cause," Champagne Papi joked when the small gift came in.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKanye West Refuses Photo With Adin Ross After Jumping Into His Sprinter VanBetter luck next time, Adin.By Alexander Cole
- ViralIShowSpeed Swatted On Stream, Police Burst In With Guns: WatchIShowSpeed was scared about the ordeal.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Akademiks Believes J. Cole Is Telling The World That He's Better Than Drake & Kendrick LamarDJ Akademiks is reading into Cole's recent comments.By Alexander Cole