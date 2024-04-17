Adin Ross Shockingly Retires From Streaming, Fans React

Adin Ross' jersey will be headed to the digital rafters.

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest live streamers of all time. Overall, he is someone who changed the game when it comes to the streaming world. From his variety shows to his collaborations with big artists, Adin was able to build a huge platform for himself. Furthermore, he went on to help found Kick, which is now the main competitor to Twitch. So far, the platform has been doing big things and they have changed the game in terms of streamer deals. However, it seems as though Ross might be tired of the fame.

Shockingly, Ross came out with a statement yesterday in which he revealed that he would be retiring from the streaming world. In a lengthy statement which can be read below, Ross thanked all of his fans for their continued support over the years. Furthermore, he made it clear that others should go out and follow their dreams. After all, he was just a teenager playing 2K who ended up becoming a multi-millionaire in just a few years. It is an impressive comeup, even if it did come with some controversy and missteps.

Adin Ross Is Done With Kick, Twitch, And Everything In Between

As for the fans, they were pretty shocked by this announcement. After all, it seemed to have come out of nowhere. "Damn I thought he was just heating up," someone wrote on DJ Akademiks' page. "This is it. Come into the fray, the allegations, the spotlight, the financial possibilities..get what the f you can and get out. Salute to this..fame is the worst drug," said another. Fame can certainly be exhausting, and Ross had been adamant about his health and lifestyle. Perhaps, he is making this decision for his own well-being, which is definitely noble.

Let us know what you think of this bombshell news, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Adin Ross will inevitably come back to streaming? How do you think will affect Kick as a platform? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite entertainers and their upcoming collaborations and projects.

