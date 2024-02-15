Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations

Adin Ross has denied that a viral leaked sex tape is his. "That's not my sex tape, you weird a--, f-ggot a-- motherf-ckers. That's not me," Ross said when showed a clip from the video. However, fans have continued to call cap on Ross' claims, arguing that the man in the now-viral video is absolutely the streamer. Despite this, the reports remain unsubstantiated until proven otherwise.

Of course, this is far from the only scandal Ross has been involved in regarding claims on the internet. A few weeks ago, Ross claimed he was the subject of a bounty. "As soon as I clear it with my lawyer, I'm exposing everything. Come and get me. F-cking put money on my head? You're gonna get a refund. Even if you do put money on my head, I'll go ten times harder. I'm rich, I'm richer than you. Try to put money on my head? It's gonna be way worse. It's not cringe, it's real sh-t. If motherf-ckers want to take my life, I'm gonna make sure they know who took my life," Ross claimed. Ross did not specify who was threatening him with a bounty. Furthermore, Ross' comments imply that someone is merely threatening to place a bounty on his head but has not yet done so.

Fans Think 21 Savage & Adin Ross Faked Card Scandal To Promote SNL

Meanwhile, fans are starting to question just how real the drama between 21 Savage and Adin Ross was as the rapper performed on SNL. Several fans questioned whether the claims that 21 used marked cards to scam hundreds of thousands of dollars out of Ross was simply a way to promote 21's turn on the popular late-night show. 21's appearance was overshadowed by the scandal with Ross, as well as controversial host Shane Gillis. Gillis had briefly served as part of the SNL cast in 2019 before being fired over alleged racist comments.

Further evidence concerning the idea that it was faked came on 21's own website. Days after the scandal, 21 started selling branded dice and cards as merch. The set of three d6 dice and a velvet bag costs $25 while a back of regulation playing cards costs $15. At the time of writing, the playing cards have already sold out. The new merch was released with very little fanfare but was clearly inspired by the ongoing scandal with Ross.

