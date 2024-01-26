Adin Ross Forces Alleged Pedophile To Drink From Dog Bowl: Watch

Adin Ross was recently involved in a wild livestream moment involving an alleged pedophile. Along with fellow content creator Vitaly, Ross helped apprehend an alleged pedophile. However, things escalated when Ross and Vitaly forced the mostly nude man to drink out of a dog bowl while wearing a leash held by Ross. The man was then turned over to local police.

The moment was part of a "pedo hunt", a semi-recurring segment run by Vitaly that Ross has previously participated with in the past. However, the clip has proven divisive. While many people cheered the capture of a pedophile, many others noted that Ross and Vitaly were farming engagement from the action and that their behavior was tantamount to harassment. Furthermore, several people questioned the veracity of the moment, given that the police stood by and watched Ross and Vitaly force the man to drink from a dog bowl.

Read More: Charleston White Blasts Drake For Flirting With Adin Ross' Girl: Watch

Adin Ross Claims Someone Is Trying To Put A Bounty On Him

However, this isn't the only thing Adin Ross has been up to this week. Ross opened a recent stream by claiming that there is a bounty on his head. "As soon as I clear it with my lawyer, I'm exposing everything. Come and get me. F-cking put money on my head? You're gonna get a refund. Even if you do put money on my head, I'll go ten times harder. I'm rich, I'm richer than you. Try to put money on my head? It's gonna be way worse. It's not cringe, it's real sh-t. If motherf-ckers want to take my life, I'm gonna make sure they know who took my life," Ross claimed. Ross did not specify who was threatening him with a bounty. Furthermore, Ross' comments imply that someone is merely threatening to place a bounty on his head but has not yet done so.

As a result of Ross' implications, the veracity of his claims cannot be verified. While Ross is a divisive figure, he is known for exaggerated claims that later do not come to pass. Late last year, Ross claimed that he had secured an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. However, when it came to stream with Kim, it was revealed that Ross had hired a celebrity impersonator. Despite this, we will have any updates as and when they emerge in the situation.

Read More: Adin Ross Tells Kick Boycotters They "Are Gonna Be Hung On Trees"

[via]