Charleston White Blasts Drake For Flirting With Adin Ross' Girl: Watch

Charleston White is no stranger to speaking his mind, and clearly, the personality doesn't hold back for anyone. During one of Adin Ross' streams, he was chatting with a lady friend when he got a phone call from none other than Drake. Drizzy took the opportunity to troll him asking about a mysterious and important medication, seemingly trying to embarrass Ross in front of the woman. “Yo, the nurse said the pills that you asked for are ready at the pharmacy,” he explained. “She said if you don’t get them tonight, it’s just gonna get worse.”

Ross continued to press the Toronto-born performer for more information on said pills, but he declined to share any more details. Later on, he left a comment, appearing to suggest that woman may be more interested in him than Ross. "Her nipples got hard when she said Drake," he wrote.

Drake Calls Adin Ross During Stream

Charleston White then entered the room, making it apparent that he wouldn't be tolerating the disrespect. “F*ck Drake. Don’t you take no more sh*t from Drake. How you gon’ pass up Adin Ross for a n***a that paints his fingernails?" he asked the woman. “Drake, you got enough b*tches, my n***a! You got b*tches, you got ladies, you got fans, you got women, you got h*es fighting for you. Let the boy have the lil’ girl!”

He went on, insisting that the woman clarify that she wasn't interested in Drizzy. “Tell Drake ‘go f*ck himself,’" he demanded. "Look at Drake right now and say, ‘Drake, f*ck you. I’m staying right here with Adin Ross, I can’t find nothing better than this.’ ‘Cause Drake just wanna f*ck and leave ya.” What do you think of Drake trying to embarrass Adin Ross during his stream? What about Charleston White putting Drake on blast for seemingly trying to flirt with his girl? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

