Kanye West Refuses Photo With Adin Ross After Jumping Into His Sprinter Van

Kanye West has been in Miami as of late where he is currently promoting his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Overall, this is a collaborative album that has been in production for the last few months. Between Italy and Saudi Arabia, these two artists linked up daily to crank out some tracks. It remains to be seen how this project will turn out, however, many are optimistic that it will be a great album. Only time will really tell whether or not that is actually going to be the case.

Last night, Kanye West participated in a listening party for the album. This was a huge gathering of artists as Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, and even Playboi Carti pulled up. Even North West is going to be on the album, which is something that has some fans very excited. While leaving the party last night, Ye actually had an encounter with none other than Adin Ross. It all started when he accidentally jumped in the streamer's sprinter van, only to be told that he had to get out.

Kanye West With The Rejection

Subsequently, Adin Ross attempted to get a photo with Kanye. After all, Adin was also with IShowSpeed, and they were both excited to get a glimpse at the legendary artist. In the end, however, Kanye opted to not take a photo with them. Ross was understandably a bit disappointed, however, he noted that there will be other opportunities to meet Ye, in the future. At the end of the day, Ye was pretty busy with his release party, and it is easy to see why he wouldn't want any photos with anybody.

