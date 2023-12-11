Kanye West Previews Young Thug Collaboration For Ty Dolla Sign Project

Kanye West showcased several songs from his upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign on Sunday.

Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

While showing off his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West played a collaboration with Young Thug in Miami at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen on Sunday night. In one track, West remarks, "free Young Thug," before also playing a verse from the incarcerated rapper. The evening comes after a surprise appearance at Art Basel.

When a clip of Ye previewing the Young Thug song began circulating on social media, fans had plenty of positive reactions. "This is the first time Kanye has ever actually let the beat drop when he played a teaser from one of his album. This is fire and I can’t wait to hear the full version!" one user wrote on Twitter. Another added: "Thug previewed this verse twice once in 2019 and once in 2021 but the beat is changed the og is gunna x thug prod Pierre."

Kanye West Poses With Young Thug & 2 Chainz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Kanye West, Young Thug and 2 Chainz attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign shared their first single from the upcoming project, “Vultures,” in late November. The tracklist, which Ty shared on Instagram, last week, will also feature “New Body,” a popular unreleased song featuring Nicki Minaj. They didn't note who else would be making appearances on the project. Check out the latest clips of Kanye in Miami below.

Kanye West Plays Young Thug Collaboration

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign haven't provided a release date for the new effort, but they've been teasing it for months. It will be Kanye's first release since facing a litany of antisemitism accusations in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album on HotNewHipHop.

