Bianca Censori's Balenciaga Shoes Break Necks During Kanye West Dubai Shopping Trip

No matter who the woman in Kanye West's life is, you can bet your bottom dollar she's always going to be wearing something that pushes boundaries. We witnessed the Graduation artist transform Kim Kardashian's style throughout their relationship, and brief flings with socialites like Julia Fox and Chaney Jones brought forth unforgettable style moments too. Perhaps the boldest fashion choices we've seen from the rapper have been during his marriage to Australian architect Bianca Censori. Ye has obviously switched up his style considerably, but he also had an in-house team designing very revealing looks for his wife to wear around Europe all through the summer.

After causing a stir in Italy and other countries, the controversial couple jetted off to Dubai, where West has been busy working on his album with Ty Dolla Sign. Between studio sessions, he spends some of his free time at the mall with Censori. She was recently out wearing some eyebrow-raising Balenciaga pumps; the $1,200+ shoe is from the brand's Spring 24 collection and is made of faux fur.

Bianca Censori's Style is Seriously Unique

Balenciaga Shoes

As you may recall, the foreign fashion house faced plenty of backlash not so long ago for endangering children in their bondage bear advertising campaign. Much to the internet's surprise, they were able to redeem themselves (at least in the eyes of celebrities), hosting a star-studded runway presentation this weekend with plenty of bold new looks. Ye and Censori weren't in attendance, though Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were there.

Kanye West hasn't completely cleaned up his reputation after spending much of 2022 berating the Jewish community, but he certainly doesn't have as many enemies as he once did. As the father of four continues to spend time in the Middle East, we've seen him reconnecting with old friends like Lil Durk and signing autographs for eager fans. Read what Timbaland recently had to say about the fellow production legend at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

