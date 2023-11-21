Bianca Censori's Outfits During Kanye West Relationship Aren't Impressing Her Family

Rumour has it that Ye and his second wife are currently taking a "break" while in separate countries.

The experience of being a newlywed brings with it plenty of butterflies, but when the honeymoon period of a relationship ends, reality can hit both partners pretty quickly. That may be what's unfolding for Kanye West and Bianca Censori at this time, as the pair are currently spending time on separate continents. Sources have alleged they're "taking a break" while the father of four pours his energy into music and the architect hangs out in Australia, where she's kept busy reconnecting with her family.

In recent weeks, blogs have been filled with rumours of Censori's friends being concerned about her marriage. West has a reputation as a very controlling figure to outsiders. His bride's loved ones hosted an intervention in hopes of waking her up to this reality earlier this month. Among the things that the multi-talent has notably influenced Bianca is her fashion choices. Since marrying Ye, we've seen an almost uncomfortable amount of skin – especially during their time out together in Europe.

Bianca Censori's Style Has Shifted Significantly Since Meeting Ye

According to The US Sun, many of these looks left Censori's family feeling uncomfortable when photos came out online. "There was a point some months ago when Ye and Bianca were going to meet up with her family, but they were not happy with his antics at all," a source tells the outlet. "Ever since then they've made no secret that they think she can do better, and don't like seeing her in these [wild] outfits on the internet, it makes them uncomfortable."

Interestingly, the 28-year-old wore a tiny top showing plenty of cleavage during an outing in Melbourne with her sister a few days ago, proving that she's still comfortable flaunting her figure, even without her husband by her side. While Bianca Censori spends time Down Under getting back in touch with her roots, Kanye West is keeping busy in Saudi Arabia working on new music with Ty Dolla Sign. After some hiccups, the duo finally premiered their new "Vultures" track featuring Lil Durk and Bump J this past weekend. Tap into that at the link below, and let us know if you think Ye and his wife can work through their differences in the comments.

