Bianca Censori’s Friends Stage Intervention Over Kanye West Concerns During Solo Australia Trip: Report

There's not much we don't know about Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, which is why there's such a desire for more information on his new lover, Bianca Censori. We've rarely heard the 28-year-old architect speak, but rumour has it she's known as the "Ye whisperer" due to her ability to communicate with the multi-talent in exactly the ways he needs. Since they first stepped out together in late 2022 we've rarely seen Censori and her husband apart. However, according to DailyMail, she's currently back home in Australia on her own for the first time since tying the knot, and her friends are taking full advantage of the opportunity to express their concerns.

The outlet reports that Censori was out in Melbourne this past weekend, visiting a bar called Marquis of Lorne with her family members. She stuck around until closing time, though her presence went largely unnoticed in the crowded venue, one patron claims. "No one made a fuss at all. She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else - even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side," they noted of her barely-there bra top.

Bianca Censori Returns Down Under without Kanye West

Elsewhere, Bianca reconnected with two girlfriends (whom she seemingly previously accused of jealousy. They're helping her to "see things from an outside perspective." Both have long been expressing concerns about the Yeezy staffer losing herself in love, which she's been brushing off. "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up," sources said. "She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways."

Even if she's beginning to take a new perspective on the amount of control Kanye West has over her life, that doesn't mean she cares for the well-being of his four children any less. After a recent episode of The Kardashians, reports expressed that Bianca Censori feels as though Ye's ex-wife is jeopardizing the security of North, Saint, and their siblings with some of her comments. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

