Bianca Censori Is A “Personal Assistant” To Kanye West, Sources Claim

Since Kanye West first introduced the new woman in his life to fans less than a year ago, the couple has sparked plenty of controversy. Initially, Bianca Censori was compared to the rapper's ex, Kim Kardashian. This was mostly due to her curvaceous figure and long, dark hair. The young woman has undergone some major changes to her appearance since tying the know with Ye. Perhaps the biggest is cutting off her inches in favour of a short, boyish style.

There's much that remains unknown about Censori and her relationship with Ye. Just a few weeks ago, reports revealed that her Australian family has a serious criminal history and mob ties. Nevertheless, it's unclear just how close she's been with them since moving to America. Interestingly, sources who claim to be close to Censori have been expressing worry about her in the media for several weeks now. They've been describing the fashionista's union with West as "so scary" and "isolating."

Bianca Censori's "Brilliant" Mind Not Being Put to Good Use, Insiders Fear

Those reports only continue today (September 18). The US Sun alleges that the 28-year-old's "brilliant" mind is being rendered useless in her current situation. "Bianca originally took the helm of several of Ye's real estate projects and helped him spearhead his design ideas," the source explained. "She's a brilliant architect and a designer, but she also happens to be really good at communicating with Kanye. She's been helping him communicate with people who are working with him on various projects, so she's been relegated to more of a personal assistant role." Apparently, people in their circle even call her "the Kanye Whisperer."

It's obvious that some feel as though Kanye West is the one to blame for Bianca Censori's outlandish fashion choices as of late. However, even before she exchanged vows with the 46-year-old, the Australian was comfortable showing off her body in front of the camera. In fact, earlier this summer, steamy topless photos from her past modelling days hit the internet and caused a stir. Read more about those at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

