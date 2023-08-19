Bianca Censori’s Family Described As “Australian Mob Royalty” With Drug & Murder Charges: Report

After being married to one of the most recognizable women on the planet for several years, Kanye West seems to be enjoying his union with Bianca Censori. The pair exchanged vows earlier this year. Aside from her presence in his life, little is known about the Australian-born beauty. She and the father of four obviously share the same passion for fashion and exploring the world. They’ve been photographed travelling through Japan and Italy this summer.

Amid their adventures, DailyMail has shared a report giving some insight into Censori’s family. They’ve specifically been described as “Australian mob royalty.” Her father, Elia “Leo” Censori was convicted of heroin possession in 1982 and received a five-year sentence. Her uncle, Eris, has been called “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” He was notably sentenced to death in Western Australia on murder charges. Ultimately, though, the fatal penalty was abolished in the area in 1984, granting him life imprisonment instead.

Bianca Censori’s Background Comes to Light

The family’s eldest brother, Edmondo, or “Eddie,” has faced convictions in Victoria for acts of violence, theft, and threats, DailyMail claims. Bianca’s father’s former wife, Faye Glascott previously told the press about his illegal gambling exploits, but his current partner, Alexandra, refused to speak with the media when approached earlier this week. It’s unclear exactly how close Censori is to her seemingly dangerous relatives, though she and Ye did have plans to travel down under and visit them earlier on in their marriage.

As further information about Bianca Censori’s life before fame comes to light, concerned social media users have been looking out for the architect. Based on the revealing outfits she’s been wearing out in public lately, some are convinced that Kanye West has convinced her to become someone other than her true self. Read the ongoing discourse at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

