Kanye West’s Twitter Return In The Works As Social Media Expresses Concern For Bianca Censori

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were publicly navigating their rocky divorce, it seemed as though the “Flashing Lights” artist would never be able to move on from the socialite. As she explored romance with Pete Davidson, her estranged husband engaged in radical displays of affection to win Kardashian back. He eventually changed tactics to unleashing hatred on the new couple, along with anyone else he felt like attacking. After taking some time away from the spotlight, West resurfaced late last year with a new woman, Bianca Censori. The couple’s avant-garde outfits have made them the subject of much discourse, including how controlling the Chicago native is over what his romantic partners wear.

“There are multiple scenes with him throwing out all of the clothes that she said she loved, with her crying saying this was very difficult,” Australian Association of Psychologists director Carly Dober told DailyMail when reflecting on Kimye’s tumultuous marriage. “It is not clear how much of this was dramatized for the cameras and viewers. Still, the fact remains that Kanye and Kim both publicly stated he had very clear ideas of how Kim should be dressing and her style did change throughout the relationship,” she added. Of course, his marriage to Censori is kept far more secretive, so it’s hard to say exactly what she’s feeling. Nevertheless, social media continues to discuss the often sombre expression on her face while out in revealing looks.

Speaking of social media, Twitter/X’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino spoke about the Yeezy founder’s expected return to the platform after his ban for his aforementioned online antics. “Kanye who hasn’t rejoined the platform yet but is planning to do so will operate within the very specific policies that we have established that we’re clear on and everyone listening on Spaces can access themselves,” she clarified, as per HipHopDX.

“We also have to remember what’s at the core of free expression. You might not agree with what everyone’s saying,” Yaccarino reminded listeners. “We want to make it a healthy debate and discourse but free expression at its core will really only survive when someone you don’t agree with says something you don’t agree with… So deciding certain people are good or bad are not a universal thing.” Do you think that Kanye West’s return to Twitter will result in more chaos for the father of four? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

