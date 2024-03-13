Do Kanye West & Bianca Censori Want Kids? Rapper's Inner Circle Gives Insight

When word of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's plans to divorce first came out, fans of the longtime couple quickly began speculating who would move on first. Initially, the makeup mogul's connection with Pete Davidson proved she was ready to let go of her ex-husband. However, after plenty of social media beef throughout the seven months they spent together, the comedian walked away from his fling with Kardashian in favour of women closer to his age. Now, the mother of four seems to be spending time with Odell Beckham Jr, garnering many mixed reactions. As for West, he remains with his second wife, Bianca Censori, whom he reportedly hopes to have children with.

Yeezy didn't confirm this gossip himself, however, close friend Justin LaBoy did share his two cents on the matter with TMZ. He tactfully evaded the outlet's questions about Censori's nearly nude outfits, making it clear that he's not comfortable saying anything negative about the Graduation rapper and his girl. As you may recall, West has been lashing out at the media for suggesting he's controlling his other half by making her wear such salacious clothing. Even her Australian father, Leo, allegedly wants to confront the lyricist for not doing more to protect Bianca.

No matter how others feel, LaBoy said on Tuesday (March 12) that he's never seen Ye so happy. On "Timbo Freestyle," the Atlanta-born entertainer rapped about "another baby" being his "end goal," leaving listeners to ponder if the West family will be expanding. As far as LaBoy is concerned, he sees "a bunch of babies" in the cards for Yeezy and his 29-year-old wife.

On the topic of Kanye West, he's sure had a lot to say about his opps online lately. Drake is among those who caught strays from the father of four, but based on his response, we can assume that the Canadian is mostly unbothered. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]