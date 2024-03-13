Kanye West Has Milo Yiannopoulos Fire YesJulz From Yeezy Team, Milo Claims She Owes $7.7 Million In Debt

Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos first teamed up with one another back in 2022. For those who have no idea who Milo is, he is a political provocateur who came to prominence in 2016. Overall, he became known for his white nationalist takes and his love for Donald Trump. Despite not being from America, he had this America-first attitude that Conservatives loved. Although he was ultimately exiled for a few years thanks to his takes on pedophilia, he reappeared next to Ye in 2022.

This coincided with Kanye's deep dive into anti-semitism. It was all very bizarre and fans were not happy with the direction. Subsequently, Ye distanced himself from Milo and it seemed as though they were no longer working together. However, it is clear that Milo is still very much on the Yeezy payroll. We know this because, on Tuesday night, Milo wrote a letter to YesJulz in which he fired her from the Yeezy team. As Ye explained on his Instagram, the famous publicist was having unauthorized engagements with fans and brands on social media.

Kanye West Lays Down The Law

In Milo's letter, which can be found below, he tells YesJulz that she never signed her NDA. As a result of this violation, she currently owes $7.7 million in debt to the Yeezy company. Moreover, the sign-off on the letter shows that Yiannopoulos is currently the Chief Of Staff for Yeezy. This was news to a lot of fans, and overall, some have voiced their displeasure with Milo's continued employment. As for YesJulz, she had been a huge part of the Vultures rollout. Now, however, she will no longer be present at any events as Ye and Milo look to distance the Yeezy brand from her actions.

Milo's Letter

