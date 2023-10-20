Kanye West Reveals Whether Or Not He Will Run For President In 2024

Kanye West is someone who always has a million different projects going on at the same time. However, not all of these projects are created equal. Some of them don't really go anywhere while others are just mired in controversy. Overall, the latter could describe his Presidential bid in 2020. Although there were people who voted for him, he was not a serious candidate. No one thought he would win, and he never even came remotely close to the office of the Presidency.

However, there were reports that he would try it all again in 2024. He got very much into politics last year as he was running around with Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. Ye was additionally running around with streamer Sneako, which just goes to show what kind of politics he was espousing. Furthermore, he was getting extremely anti-semitic the whole time, which ultimately ruined his reputation with a lot of people. Regardless, his foray into these kinds of politics made a Presidential run seem inevitable.

Read More: Pete Davidson Shades Kanye West In “Barbie”-Inspired “SNL” Skit, Poses With Ice Spice & Speaks On War

Kanye West Makes Up His Mind

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 18: Musician Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Well, as it turns out, Ye has changed his mind and is turning his back on the office of the Presidency. In a report from Rolling Stone, Kanye's attorney made it crystal clear that he will not be a candidate this year. Although this might be a bit of a disappointment to some, it comes as a relief to others. A run for the presidency would probably come with plenty of legacy-breaking comments. Moreover, his remaining fans would prefer he focus on music.

In fact, he seemingly has an album on the way with Ty Dolla $ign. Although, as we already know, Ye has been known to go back on his album promises before. Let us know what you think of his most recent decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign To Perform In Italy: Report

[Via]