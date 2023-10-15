Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign To Perform In Italy: Report

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kanye West was planning a massive performance in Italy. Reports at the time suggested that the show would take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, however, this hasn't been confirmed. Now, new reports claim that the show has been scheduled for October 27, with tickets going on sale as soon as today (October 15). Moreover, the show is now set to include Ty Dolla $ign, who Ye's been working alongside on an upcoming collaborative album.

According to Billboard, a venue for the performance has not yet been revealed. After previewing a version of "New Body" featuring West and Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign unveiled the track last week. His joint project with the Chicago MC was originally scheduled to drop on October 13, but it was pushed back. Now, they're reportedly shopping the album around with different distributers. It's expected to come out in the next few weeks, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

When earlier reports of Ye's Italy show originally surfaced, it was expected to bring in as many as 80k guests. Obviously, Ye's a major figure, and is sure to attract fans wherever he goes. With that being said, the idea of the massive event didn't sit well with some Italian locals. TMZ reported that Italian World War 2 vets weren't happy with Ye performing in their country, due to antisemitic remarks he's made in the past. He's also stated that he "[sees] good things about Hitler."

Aside from his controversial statements, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have also attracted a ton of attention throughout their stay in Italy. This hasn't always been positive attention. They've gotten called out for revealing outfits, allegedly engaging in sexual acts in public, and more. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign planning to perform in Italy? Are you looking forward to their upcoming collaborative album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

