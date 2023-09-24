Kanye West’s Face Mask Is “Breaking Italian Anti-Terror Laws”: Report

Kanye West has no shame in pushing boundaries, but as of late, Europeans appear to be fed up with his fashion choices. The father of four is already under investigation for exposing his bare bottom while on a boat ride in Italy, and his wife, Bianca Censori, continues to attract near-constant criticism for leaving little to the imagination in her sheer outfits. Ye and his other half haven't spoken out publicly about the situation, however, they continue to shamelessly cause a stir.

The "Stronger" hitmaker was most recently out and about at Milan Fashion Week. There, he continued his pattern of covering up his face in an intricately wrapped t-shirt. The unconventional look is certainly convenient to help West keep a low profile, but according to DailyMail, authorities are taking issue with his latest look too. "Under anti-terror and public order legislation wearing anything that ‘hampers an individual’s identification’ is illegal and punishable by a maximum fine of up to 2,000 Euros," the outlet noted on Sunday (September 24).

Kanye West Attempts to Lay Low at Fashion Week

Besides his appearance at Fashion Week, Yeezy has also donned similar face coverings in the cities of Venice and Florence. The former is where he and Censori are in hot water with police for being caught in a "compromising position" in a water taxi. At the time, the Australian was kneeling in front of her husband, leading some to assume they were taking their PDA a bit too far.

Kanye West has apparently been putting in work on his next album for some time now. Still, no official details on the project have come out for his fans. Thankfully for those hungry for unreleased music from the 46-year-old, his DONDA: With Child visual album surfaced online earlier this month, complete with a handful of previously unheard songs. Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

