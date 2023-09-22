“DONDA: With Child” Visual Album Leak Sees Kanye West Connect With Travis Scott, Big Sean, And Many More

Kanye West has been finishing up his first summer as Bianca Censori's husband in Europe. Overseas, the couple's outfits have been nothing short of head-turning. Earlier in September they made an appearance at London Fashion Week. The father of four notably surprised other Mowalola show patrons by teasing upcoming music. It's unclear when he plans to release his latest work, but as it turns out, there are still previously unreleased tracks from Ye's DONDA era that are only just now seeing the light of day.

As HipHopDX reports, DONDA: With Child, a visual album directed by Vanessa Beecroft leaked online on Thursday (September 21). It was initially expected to arrive on streamers in 2020. However, it's now recognized as an early version of West's DONDA, which landed in 2021 after a particularly tumultuous rollout. The rapper's late mother is heard several times throughout the 35-minute effort. Listeners also received different versions of popular songs like "Off the Grid" and "Hurricane."

Kanye West's Unreleased Visual Album Surfaces Online

On the leaked edition, Pusha T markedly carries us through the guest verse and hook of the former song. As for the latter, Big Sean and Ant Clemons gave a fresh perspective on Lil Baby and The Weeknd's work. Other famous faces who appear on the tracklist include James Blake, Sheck Wes, Saint JHN, and Travis Scott, as per Reddit.

On the topic of La Flame, the father of two is once again in the news regarding the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. He's been sitting through hours of deposition hearings regarding the mass causality event, and it was revealed earlier this week that the phone prosecutors were hoping to collect as evidence is currently at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Read more about that at the link below, and share your thoughts on Kanye West's DONDA: With Child visual album in the comments.

