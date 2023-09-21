Travis Scott’s Phone Reportedly Lost At Sea, Can No Longer Be Used As Evidence In Astroworld Lawsuits

The Astroworld Festival lawsuits have taken a turn.

BYAlexander Cole
Travis Scott is currently in the midst of being sued by numerous individuals and groups. Overall, this is due to the tragic deaths and injuries that took place at the Astrworld Festival back in 2021. Ten people lost their lives during that show, and there are now hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. As we reported earlier this week, Scott was deposed for about eight hours on Monday. During this session, he cooperated with lawyers and offered as much information as he could pertaining to that concert.

According to Rolling Stone, some interesting details are now being brought to light pertaining to the deposition. At one point, Scott was asked to provide his cell phone. The plaintiffs wanted access to the phone so that they could check the records for anything relevant. However, there was just one major issue with that. As per Scott's attorney, the phone had fallen off a boat. The location? The bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Travis Scott On The Hot Seat

Travis Scott
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 21: Travis Scott performs during Lollapalooza Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)

This, of course, is very inconvenient for those who are trying to get details on the case. Moreover, plaintiffs feel like this is a bit odd considering Scott's legal team had previously said "no" to turning over the phone. The reasoning behind this was "seeking the disclosure of documents that are unreasonably cumulative or duplicative of other of the requests." The phone is pretty well unrecoverable, and there is nothing the plaintiffs or Travis can really do about it.

Overall, this is a wild piece of the story that is going viral right now. Many are wondering how this will now affect the case, moving forward. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Moreover, let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below.

[Via]

