cell phone
- MusicYNW Melly's Attorney Files Motion To Suppress Cell Phone, Cites "Legally Insufficient" AffidavitDetective M. Moretti, who was accused of witness intimidation in YNW Melly's first trial, signed the affidavit.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsOffset Says Cardi B's The Reason He Never Leaves His Phone At HomeOffset says there's simply "too much business to be handled" for him to forget his phone at home.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott's Phone Reportedly Lost At Sea, Can No Longer Be Used As Evidence In Astroworld LawsuitsThe Astroworld Festival lawsuits have taken a turn. By Alexander Cole
- ViralOffset Streams With Kai Cenat, Friend Held His Phone For Him The Whole TimeSometimes real friendship isn't about loyalty, kindness, or shared interests: it's about how much resistance you can endure for a former Migo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Ditched Cellphone For Mental Health, Was "Overwhelmed & Sad"The award-winning singer detailed why he hasn't carried around a cellphone since 2015, saying he emails people back every few days.By Erika Marie
- AnticsEarl Sweatshirt Reveals That He Does Not Own A Cell PhoneWe're lucky for that, too, apparently. By Aron A.
- AnticsLil Keed Tosses Fan's Phone In The Club: WatchLil Keed was not pleased.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyYoung People Developing Horns On Their Heads Because Of Their PhonesSomehow, this is a real thing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Is A Wanted Man After Felony Arrest Warrant IssuedOffset's phone-smacking incident is coming back to haunt him.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJoel Embiid & Amir Johnson Address Phone On The Bench ScandalThe two Sixers players caused a media firestorm on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Seen Smashing & Stomping Fan's Phone In New FootageNew angles show a better view of what exactly happened.By Alexander Cole
- LifeMotorola Razr Flip Phone Is Returning This YearThe new Motorola Razr will have a foldable screen.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTay Keith Shares Footage From Horrific Car CrashTay Keith comes out unscathed.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Is Too Dangerous To Be Let Out On Bail, Says Judge: ReportThe judge in Tekashi 6ix9ine's case explains why he was denied bail.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRosario Dawson Says Warped Standards Is Why She Restricts Daughter's Cell Phone UsageDawson makes a great point about society. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSwae Lee Won't Be Suing The Fan Who Threw Cell Phone At His Face After AllSwae Lee takes his recent injury as a lesson.By Aron A.
- MusicSwae Lee Gets His Mouth Busted Open When Fan Throws Cell Phone At Him On StageLee was livid. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentElon Musk Feud With Azealia Banks Becomes Legal: Rapper Claims "Threats Of Blackmail"The rapper says her cell phone has been confiscated.By Zaynab
- MusicTay-K Catches Another Felony Charge After Allegedly Being Caught With Cell PhoneTay-K picks up another charge while behind bars.By Aron A.
- SocietyEx-Nike Employees Are Suing The Company For Gender DiscrimnationNike is facing yet another harassment issue. Is a roster shakeup imminent?By Devin Ch
- SocietyTinder Now Allows Users To Post Looping GIFs As Profile PicturesLooking for love in loops. By Karlton Jahmal