Offset Streams With Kai Cenat, Friend Held His Phone For Him The Whole Time

Kai Cenat keeps making moves in the streaming world that get him closer to the rap game, with his most recent guest being Offset. Moreover, the two had a chat on livestream recently, and chopped it up about a lot of different topics and happenings. However, one of the parts that the streamer found funniest about the whole interaction has to do with one of the former Migo's friends. See, 'Set values loyalty, as he's one of many rappers who spit game about fake friends, people using you, etc. With that in mind, many found it ironic, kind of demeaning, or at the very least hilarious when the Georgia MC revealed his human phone stand.

Furthermore, Offset revealed to Kai Cenat that his friend was actually holding his phone for him while on stream. Since Cardi B's boo didn't have time to set up before they got online, he just asked a friend to hold it for him. Cenat absolutely lost it when 'Set turned the camera and revealed that his friend's veins were popping. Props to the friend, though: hopefully he got a nice reward for it, and he definitely proved that his loyalty and dedication extends far beyond the abstract into the physical realm.

Offset's Gut-Busting Camera Setup Revelation To Kai Cenat

Meanwhile, Offset and Kai Cenat already have somewhat of a relationship, albeit based on an unfortuante event. The "JEALOUSY" artist was one of a few rappers who addressed the Twitch giant's disastrous New York giveaway event, which resulted in an arrest and potential charges due to accusations of inciting riots. Alongside folks like NLE Choppa, the 31-year-old actually defended Cenat and stood by his innocence in this regard. It remains a controversial situation, at least in public discourse when it comes up, but one that no one should fully blame the streamer for.

"How you lock Kai up for giving back to his fans...." he wrote on Twitter shortly after this news broke. "New York be trippin!!!" We'll see what other wacky occurrences, hilarious moments, and link-ups we'll get from these two in the future. For more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat and Offset, stick around on HNHH.

