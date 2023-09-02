Offset Teases Album Release Date With Michael Jackson-Inspired Outfit

Offset recently hopped on Instagram, showing off another Michael Jackson-inspired outfit. The artist rocks a look similar to what MJ wore in the iconic promotional video for his 1995 LP, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I. Instead of sporting the original “777” on his arm, however, Offset’s sleeve reads “1013.” The post seemingly teased the release date of his upcoming album, which could drop on October 13. “Renaissance,” the carousel is captioned. One of the photos showcases him joining Beyonce on her “Renaissance” world tour last night. In the other photos, he stands in front of a group of four wearing gas masks, with white jackets reading “Crisis Response Team” on the back. This is far from Offset’s first nod to the King of Pop, as he frequently pays tribute with his looks.

The LP’s release date is approaching, with Offset revealing just last week that it’s finally finished. “Albummmmmmm!!!!!! Turned in!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter, sparking excited reactions from fans. During an interview for Apple Music 1 last month, Offset said that the album would arrive sometime in October, however, he had yet to share an official release date. “Yeah, we’re coming in October but right now we’re just applying pressure,” he shared. “Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going.”

Offset’s New Album Could Drop On October 13

He went on to explain that the rollout began with the release of his track with Cardi B, “Jealousy,” in July. “With this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more of who Offset is, creatively,” he explained. Offset’s next project is also set to be jam-packed with high-profile features. Travis Scott, Latto, Future, and more are confirmed to appear on the upcoming LP.

Earlier this year, Offset also revealed that the album will feature the last song he ever recorded with his late Migos groupmate, Takeoff. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” the artist explained. “I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

