Offset’s New Album Is Finished

Offset recently took to social media to celebrate the completion of his new solo album. The album follows his LP Father Of 4, which he released back in 2019. “Albummmmmmm!!!!!! Turned in!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter today. By the looks of the comments section, fans are looking forward to his latest project, which is expected to arrive in the next couple of months.

Earlier this month, he gave supporters an update on the album’s progress in an interview with Apple Music 1. “Yeah, we’re coming in October but right now we’re just applying pressure. Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going,” he shared. The performer continued, “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more of who Offset is, creatively.”

Read More: Cardi B Says Offset Will Sue Troll Who Accused Him Of Cheating

Offset Celebrates Turning New Album In

Offset dropped “Jealousy” alongside his partner Cardi B back in July. The track takes aim at haters, particularly calling out those who’ve had a lot to say about their relationship. They even managed to snag Jamie Lee Curtis for the accompanying music video, who Offset calls “the GOAT.” He recently told Ebro that all it took to get her in the video was a DM. Aside from the mother of his children, Offset’s new album is also set to feature Travis Scott, Latto, Future, and more.

In May, Offset also revealed that the new project features the last song he ever recorded with his late Migos groupmate Takeoff. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he said of the upcoming project. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f**k the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

Read More: Offset Surprises Cardi B With Luxury Gift

[Via]