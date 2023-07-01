Offset Teases New Music This Friday With The Help Of Jamie Lee Curtis

There’s a lot of new music to look forward to in the second half of 2023, and Offset is part of the group of artists that have fans the most excited for a release. Moreover, it seems like things are starting to fully heat up for the former Migo thanks to a news spoof he released recently. As ‘Set channels James Brown with his inflections, style, and demeanor, none other than Jamie Lee Curtis interviews him as a news anchor. The actress asks about drama occurring between him and his wife Cardi B, which made a lot of news headlines recently. In joking fashion, the Georgia rapper lets out a long laugh and says “there’s no problems” there.

However, it’s the end of the clip that really got fans talking, as it seems the rollout for his new album is beginning. After slightly answering Curtis’ questions, Offset says, “Let’s talk about some music.” Then, a text graphic shows up on a black background on screen, reading July 28, which would mean this Friday at the time of writing this article. As such, it seems like we’re closer than ever to the 31-year-old’s return to wax, and we have yet another great hip-hop moment of 2023 to look forward to.

Offset’s Message To Fans

Offset recruits Jamie Lee Curtis and channels James Brown to announce new music this Friday 📺 pic.twitter.com/HPP5DpDrrA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 24, 2023

Regardless, it’s clear that beyond his artistic career, his path also garners a lot of attention due to his relationship with Cardi B. Well, maybe not because of it, but their interactions, cycles of drama, and vibrant social media presence made people fall in love with them. They show up in stories with each other about as much as they take their own individual paths, which is rare to see these days with celebrity couples. Still, despite their rocky history and heavy level of exposure, it’s clear that they’re letting a lot of it roll off their shoulders for the most part. For example, Offset recently brought the Bronx rap star out for his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

Meanwhile, with previous collaborative singles and even more teases, the trap pioneer has built up a lot of hype. Finally, it seems like things are taking shape and we’ll get that solo project soon. We just hope that Jamie Lee Curtis returns for an interlude or two. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Offset, stick around on HNHH.

