- MusicOffset Teases New Music This Friday With The Help Of Jamie Lee CurtisThe former Migo channeled James Brown in this news interview spoof- and (kind of) addressed drama with Cardi B.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Announces “Please Me” Video Drops FridayCardi B says "Please Me" video is dropping Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTory Lanez Previews New “Fargo Friday” Release Dropping This WeekCheck out a snippet of Tory Lanez's upcoming "Fargo Friday" release dropping tomorrow.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTory Lanez To Bring Back #FargoFridays This Week; Previews New SongCheck out a preview of Tory Lanez's forthcoming song "Numbers Out The Gym."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ. Cole Announces New Album “K.O.D.” Dropping This FridayJ. Cole is dropping a new album this Friday (4/20) called "K.O.D."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Reveals Tracklist For "Invasion Of Privacy"Cardi B reveals her 13-song tracklist for "Invasion Of Privacy."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Durk Leaves Def Jam After 5 YearsLil Durk announces his big label departure and drops a music video in the same day.By Devin Ch