- MusicThe Alchemist Teases J. Cole CollabWhen the two linked up for Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy," it resulted in one of the decade's best tracks so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralAdin Ross Teases Playboi Carti Reunion Stream... AgainWe all know how well it went the first time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Releasing New Album In 2024, Director Hidji World TeasesAlthough this is by no means confirmed until Hov says the word, this should already send most rap fans into an absolute frenzy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Previews Music Video For Upcoming SingleThe Bronx hitmaker was easily one of the most definitive and successful artists of 2023... is she striking gold again in 2024?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConway The Machine & Swizz Beatz Have A Collab On The Way, Griselda Alum SharesThe Drumwork label boss is Ruff Rydin' all over a grimy instrumental in this new snippet, linking him up with another legendary producer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases New Music With Paul WallFans are excited for this collab!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFuture Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long WaitUsually Metro's the one to hype the project up, but Fewtch recalled a tweet from back in May in which he initially teased this return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Cooks Up Something Good In New Studio PicsEven though the "fukumean" hitmaker already dropped in 2023, it seems like he's already working hard on his next move.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024Ice Spice is promising something coming next year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Hints At Dropping New Music Before The End Of The Year: "I Feel Like I Gotta Talk My S*** A Little Bit"Some are saying she is doing this to compete with Nicki Minaj. By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsJack Harlow Gets Endorsed By New Kentucky Governor, Teases New SingleJack gets an awesome shoutout.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj's New Snippet For "Pink Friday 2" Hints At A Club Banger Ahead: Listen"I'm who you dying to be. Will somobody get all these groupies a ticket 'cause I'm who they dying to meet?" the Queen raps on this cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Tantalizes Fans With Possible Guest Appearances For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says He Has Been Prepping For "30 Years"Usher says this has been in the making for three decades. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKanye West Shares Surprising New Music Snippet At Fashion Show In LondonYeezy is back in his trap mode, it seems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Previews New Track In San DiegoDoes the Florida rapper have new music on the way?By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The WayBarBIA is coming back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast TogetherHip-hop's 50th anniversary is healing a lot of wounds within the community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases "The Greatest Song She's Ever Written" On Twitter"Pink Friday 2" cannot come soon enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Teases New Music This Friday With The Help Of Jamie Lee CurtisThe former Migo channeled James Brown in this news interview spoof- and (kind of) addressed drama with Cardi B.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases Another Nicki Minaj CollaborationAnother Metro Barb cut could be on the way thanks to a bold but welcome proposition from the producer on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenny The Butcher Previews Lil Wayne Collab For New Album "Everybody Can't Go"This would be their first team-up since 2020's "Timeless" with Big Sean off of Benny's "Burden of Proof" collab album with Hit-Boy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Teases "Barter 16" Mixtape, Shouts Out Young ThugWill this be a Thugger collab tape, an homage, a Weezy throwback, or something else- and will it even drop?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Has New Music Coming Soon, He ConfirmsThe Atlanta MC asked fans to give him a date... and hopefully he'll deliver.By Gabriel Bras Nevares