Drake Gets His Fans Riled Up With Loads Of New Music Teases On Instagram

Via his IG burner, the possibilities of new Drake drops are endless. Will he continue to deliver?

Drake fans are still digesting his latest three-pack, but fortunately for them, it seems like they will satisfy their hunger for new music even more. Thanks to his recent IG Story post via his "plottttwistttttt" burner account, the OVO die-hards think that he will release even more material on his accounts very soon, regardless of whether they land on streaming. Moreover, the post shows a load of Mac file folders under the "ICEMAN" umbrella, which some folks think will lead to a new album related to this moniker. The folders' titles hint at Nothing Was The Same cuts, Popcaan tracks, "Trophies" versions, listening party content, and OVO fest footage or recordings. No matter how you interpret them, these vaults point to a wide array of content that the 6ix God could gift to fans.

As such, this is very exciting for his supporters, especially as they continue to break down and debate over "Supersoak," "No Face," and "Circadian Rhythm." Of course, a big part of this discussion is what Drake had to say for his many 2024 beef opponents. There are a lot of references to his enemies throughout these cuts; some ring more specific, whereas most of them are quite broad. It seems like the Toronto superstar is broadly and "subliminally" standing tall against his opps... But The Boogeyman might be right around the corner for another round.

Drake Sends OVO Fans Into A Frenzy By Teasing Heaps Of Possible Content

Furthermore, one of Drake's biggest media allies, DJ Akademiks, recently claimed that – according to his sources – Kendrick Lamar is "loading up" for something, and is coming with new material very soon. But Ak thinks that this won't have anything to do with their explosive battle, a sharp contrast to The Boy's recent lyrical content through these "plottttwistttttt" drops. Whether or not this is true is a question for Father Time, and not the one featuring Sampha. Regardless, both fanbases will likely continue to feast this year, whether it's the continuous success of "Not Like Us" or Drizzy's deep-pocketed hard drive.