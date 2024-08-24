Drake Treats Fans To "No Face," "Circadian Rhythm" And "Supersoak"

Drizzy continues to flood the internet.

Drake knows how to keep the fans fed. The Toronto rapper has dropped three brand new songs, "No Face," "Circadian Rhythm" and "Supersoak." It feels like he's trying to figure out a model for dropping loosie songs, the way he used to on SoundCloud. It's the second time the 6 God has done this, and we have to admit, the new batch is better. The three songs Drake put out on August 23 display more range and versatility. At the end of the day, Drizzy's strength lies in his ability to do more things than most of the competition. "No Face" is a chance for Drake to get some combative bars off with Playboi Carti. It definitely is a Carti song, first and foremost, but the veteran rapper acclimates well.

"Circadian Rhythm" is a Drake throwback, which is to say, it's a catchy sequel to a song from 2013. He drops more subliminal bars. Some of them are seemingly aimed at Kendrick Lamar, some aren't. It's a solid showcase with a deceptively catchy instrumental. Then there's "Supersoak," which is the obvious hit from the bunch. The earworm beat, a very catchy Drake flow on the verses, and a chorus that calls back to another rap classic. It'll be interesting to see if and when the songs end up on streaming. As of right now, Drake has only made them available on his Instagram burner.

