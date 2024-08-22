Drake Fans Troll Joe Budden After "Pump It Up" Goes Gold After 21 Years

BYAlexander Cole195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Well that's not very nice.

Drake and Joe Budden have a love-and-hate relationship that has stemmed for many years. Overall, Budden is one of Drizzy's biggest inspirations. If you listen to those early mixtapes, you can hear the Budden influence. When Joe disapproves of something Drizzy does, you can tell the Canadian megastar gets a bit hurt by it. Subsequently, this has led to a bit of a one-sided war between the two. While Joe was the one taking shots in 2016, the script has now flipped, as Budden is the mostly unbothered one.

Recently, Joe's biggest song "Pump It Up" went gold. During his most recent podcast, Budden was gifted with a gold plaque for the track. This has led to discourse about the song's impact and how it's possible that it only went gold in 2024. One explanation is that it is up to the label to apply for RIAA certifications. Budden and Def Jam did not end their relationship on the best of terms, and it could have led to a bit of a delay in the proceedings.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Previews Drake & Juice WRLD Collabs Ahead Of Next "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe

Joe Budden Celebrates

Despite this valuable context, Drake fans decided to get their jokes off, regardless. In the replies to the DJ Akademiks tweet above, fans immediately roasted Budden for his achievement. Many noted that it would never take Drake 25 years for a song to go gold. Moreover, they made sure to get in as many one-hit-wonder jokes as humanly possible. It was all very cruel and ignores the fact that their favorite artist has been a Joe Budden Stan for ages.

Fans Express Surprise

Let us know what you think about Drake fans trolling Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the Canadian superstar's fans have become too sycophantic as of late? Were you surprised that "Pump It Up" wasn't gold sooner? Let us know in the poll down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden Debunks Reports About "Freedom" Of Drake's Licensing Deal

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...