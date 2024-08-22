Drake Fans Troll Joe Budden After "Pump It Up" Goes Gold After 21 Years

Well that's not very nice.

Drake and Joe Budden have a love-and-hate relationship that has stemmed for many years. Overall, Budden is one of Drizzy's biggest inspirations. If you listen to those early mixtapes, you can hear the Budden influence. When Joe disapproves of something Drizzy does, you can tell the Canadian megastar gets a bit hurt by it. Subsequently, this has led to a bit of a one-sided war between the two. While Joe was the one taking shots in 2016, the script has now flipped, as Budden is the mostly unbothered one.

Recently, Joe's biggest song "Pump It Up" went gold. During his most recent podcast, Budden was gifted with a gold plaque for the track. This has led to discourse about the song's impact and how it's possible that it only went gold in 2024. One explanation is that it is up to the label to apply for RIAA certifications. Budden and Def Jam did not end their relationship on the best of terms, and it could have led to a bit of a delay in the proceedings.

Joe Budden Celebrates

Despite this valuable context, Drake fans decided to get their jokes off, regardless. In the replies to the DJ Akademiks tweet above, fans immediately roasted Budden for his achievement. Many noted that it would never take Drake 25 years for a song to go gold. Moreover, they made sure to get in as many one-hit-wonder jokes as humanly possible. It was all very cruel and ignores the fact that their favorite artist has been a Joe Budden Stan for ages.

Fans Express Surprise