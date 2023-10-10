Drake & Joe Budden Feud Turns Into Intense Movie Trailer: Watch

Even with a grand closing to the It’s All A Blur tour and the release of For All The Dogs, Drake still had time to address his naysayers, specifically, Joe Budden. The two rappers have a love-hate relationship that stems back to Drake’s early mixtape days. Nonetheless, Joe Budden’s recent critique of For All The Dogs provoked the ire of Drake who unleashed a scathing response to the podcast host regarding his career choices.

“You have failed at music," Drake commented under Akademiks’ post in response to Joe Budden’s criticism. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…"

Drake & Joe Budden’s Beef Turns Into A Fiery Documentary Trailer

As Drake and his dad chimed in on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, a fan turned the beef into a high-stakes movie trailer. Soundtracked by Drake’s “No Friends In The Enemies,” the two-and-a-half minute trailer opens up with Budden declaring that the Canadian star’s 2016 album Views sounds “real f—in’ uninspired” before cutting to a clip of Drake praising the former MC. It’s a heated clip that undoubtedly captures the odd relationship that Drake and Joe Budden have developed over the years.

During the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe Budden explained that he wasn’t a fan of Lil Yachty’s influence on Drake across For All The Dogs. However, he also stated that Drake is nearly 40 and should be delivering more mature music as opposed to trying to appeal to the youth. “He rappin’ for the children. Yo dawg, I had to look up how old this n****a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said on the show. “You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as. And stop f***ing these 25-year-olds.”

